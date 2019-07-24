|
|
Leon Rasin 1926 - 2019
Norwich - Leon Rasin, 92, of Deerbrook Rd., passed away unexpectedly July 23, 2019 at the William Backus Hospital.
Leon was born October 19, 1926 in Norwich, the son of the late Kalman and Sarah (Zukofsky) Rasin.
He was a 1944 graduate of Norwich Free Academy and later received his MS in Pharmacology from Columbia University.
Leon was a veteran of the United States Army.
He married Janet (Brauman) November 10, 1968 in Norwich. She survives him.
He worked as the Pharmacy Director at the Norwich State Hospital and also worked at several local pharmacies, including Genovese Drug.
Leon was a very quiet person who had a beautiful smile and a quick wit. He was an avid reader, loved classical music, writing poetry and was known for his hand-made cards. He will be sadly missed.
In addition to his loving wife Janet, Leon is survived by his daughter Kim Rasin, Esq. of NY City, by his brother in law Ronald Brauman, sister in law Phyllis Crumb, nieces Janice Lazeroff, Stacy Gould, Karen Crumb, Elissa Brauman, and by his grandniece Allison Gould.
In addition to his parents, Leon was predeceased by his sisters Fannie Rasin and Rosalind Lazeroff and by his nephew Mark Crumb.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the Norwich Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3, 60 Middle Rd. in Preston today, July 25, 2019 at 1 pm.
To leave a message of condolence for Leon's family, please visit www.churchandallen.com
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 24 to July 26, 2019