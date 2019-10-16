|
Leona A. Collins 1936 - 2019
Sterling - Leona A. Collins 83, beloved wife of the late Don K. Collins, Sr. passed away Oct. 14, 2019. She was born July 21, 1936 in Norwich a daughter of the late Oscar and Florence (Bazinet) Surprenant and had resided in Moosup for many years moving to Sterling in 1996. Leona enjoyed singing, was a member of several choirs and also participated in water aerobics. She enjoyed the beach and spending many summers at her home in Quonochontaug, RI. Leona was a communicant of St. John Church and a Eucharistic Minister. She leaves 2 sons Don Kyle Collins Jr. and his wife Sandra; Daniel Collins; 2 daughters and sons in law Kim and Arthur Nowell and Kristen and Michael McDermott; a sister Janet Bouley; Leona was the beloved Memere to her13 grandchildren Maren , Heather , Justin , Jesse , KC , Brennan , Trey , Bradley , Marissa , Molly , Meg , Morganne and Madalyne, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Paul Surprenant and a sister Lorraine Romero. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (10/19/19) at 10:00AM in St. John the Apostle Church, Plainfield. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Project Pin, 23 Village Center, Moosup, CT 06354.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019