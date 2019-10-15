|
Leona R. Skoczylas 1914 - 2019
Jewett City - Leona R. Skoczylas, 104, formerly of High Street passed away Friday October 11, 2019 at Colonial Health and Rehabilitation in Plainfield.
She was born November 1, 1914 in Greenwood, RI daughter of the late Joseph and Rosalda (LaVigne) Smith. On June 12, 1937 at St. John's Church she was married to Louis T. Skoczylas. He predeceased her.
She was a communicate of St. Mary's Church in Jewett City and a member of the Jewett City Senior Center for many years. She worked for many years as a weaver in the Ponemah Mills.
Leona was not only a wife and mother but a treasured friend to all who knew her. Her love for life emanated in all she did from traveling the world, enjoying fine dining, shopping and playing bingo. If you had Leona in your life you were truly blessed.
Leona is survived by nieces, nephews, her son in law Clifford Cochran and grandchildren.
Besides her husband she was predeceased by her daughter Linda Cochran and brothers Richard, Victor, Wilfred and Leo Smith.
A graveside service will be held 12:00PM Friday October 18, 2019 at the Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted in with arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019