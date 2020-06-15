Leonard Henry Pussinen 1939 - 2020Plainfield - Leonard Henry Pussinen, passed away on June 12, 2020. Len, aka Grampie to his grandchildren, Hon – as Ursula, his beloved wife of 53 years called him - Dad or Uncle Lenny loved deeply and he fully lived his 80 years on this Earth.He was born on October 13, 1939 in Hackensack, New Jersey to Aili (Niemi) Pussinen and Otto Leonard Pussinen. Len married Ursula Kenyon, and together they built a life around raising their 3 children, blessed to have had one of the finest, most honest decent human beings in existence as their dad: Cynthia Pussinen and her husband Gary Waters of Plainfield, Pamela Jones and her husband Robert Jones of Sterling, and Leonard H. Pussinen Jr. and his wife Jennifer (Crumpler) Pussinen of Fort Worth, TX.Grampie leaves behind his grandchildren, Elizabeth Savage, Nathan Laskarzewski, Gabrielle Cecchetti, Victora MacLelland, Mathew Laskarzewski, Ethan MacLelland, Michaella Keene-Jones, Alexandra Jones and Alexis Jones along with his bonus-grandchildren Chase Jones, James Jones, Taylor Jones, Hayley Waters and Amanda Waters, and 5 great grandchildren. Len is survived by his best friend and brother, Roger Pussinen, wife Rosemary and his three nieces, Alyssa, Cara and Krista as well as his 'son' from another mother and father, Paul Stone, and former son-in-law, David MacLelland.Len graduated from Putnam Tech in 1957 and was a proud member of the Marine Corps, serving his country and identifying strongly as a lifelong Marine. He was a creator and a builder, working in the construction industry for more than 50 years in a variety of roles including as a business owner, Program Superintendent on numerous commercial projects and as master designer of more than one 'Grampie-sized' family building project. Len also worked as an engineer for the Central Vermont Rail Road for 10 years.Len was very active as a member of the Plainfield VFW Post 5446, the Plainfield Zoning Board of Appeals and as a past President of the Jaycees. He felt service was important and loved marching in Memorial Day parades and participating in remembrance ceremonies with his many good friends, including Michael Lavallee and his brother-in-law who predeceased him, Robert Kenyon.As any good Finn, Len loved sauna (he had the hottest around!), pulla slathered with butter, rye bread and herring…add in a super rare piece of prime beef and a good glass of Jack Daniels, Remy Martin XO or strong red wine and you had a happy man! Whether it was time spent in Charlestown, RI or Maine or Plainfield, CT, Len was always most happy when in the company of his much-loved family and friends.Fair winds and following seas, Marine.In memory of Len, donations can be made to the Plainfield VFW.A Celebration of Life – Big Len style – will be held on June 20th at 1:00 at 64 Snake Meadow Hill Road, Moosup, CT. All are welcomed to join.