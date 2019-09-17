Home

Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church
12 Franklin Street
Danielson, CT
View Map
Brooklyn - Leonard J. Lefevre, 72 of Brooklyn, CT, formerly of New Britain and West Hartford, passed away on September 9, 2019 at Davis Place in Danielson, CT. He was born May 31, 1947 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Theodore R. and Thelma (Dee) Lefevre.
Lenny was a 1966 graduate of Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford. He was a SGT in the U.S. Air Force (1967-71), and then a SSG in the U.S. Army (1980-86) and was Honorably Discharged. He leaves his sister, Donna Bailey-Gates and her husband, Christopher, of Palm Coast, FL, along with many close cousins and friends. Lenny worked at Farrell Treatment Center in New Britain, CT for many years as a Substance Abuse Counselor until his recent retirement due to health issues. He truly loved his job there as well as his colleagues and clients. Lenny was a friend of Bill W, and was the recipient of his 30 year medallion just days before he passed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving others a fighting chance against addiction by making a donation in his memory to: Farrell Treatment Center, c/o David Borzellino, 586 Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051. To learn more about the wonderful work this non-profit organization does, go to: www.farrell-tc.com or call (860) 225-4641.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. A burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Dayville, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
