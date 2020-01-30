|
|
Leslie A. Jalkanen 1943 - 2020
Voluntown - Leslie Adam Jalkanen Jr., 77, of Williams Road passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
He was born January 1, 1943 In Norwich, CT son to the late Leslie Adam and Esther (Williams) Jalkanen Sr. On October 10, 1964 he was married to Ann (Zavistoski) Jalkanen. She survives him along with his sisters, Shirley Shaw and Karen Jalkanen. He was predeceased by his son Mark. He is also survived by an aunt, cousins, a brother and sister-in-law, nieces, grand-nieces, numerous Godchildren and countless friends.
Leslie attended local public schools and UCONN. His life was his farm, which he owned and operated for over 55 years, never missing but a handful of days. He was the epitome of a true, dedicated farmer.
He enjoyed watching the Boston Bruins, Nascar, snowmobiling, wood processing, truck driving and all that it entails to be a successful farmer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Voluntown Fire Department, 205 Preston City Road, Voluntown, CT 06384.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020