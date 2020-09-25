1/1
Leslie Charles Walter III
Leslie Charles Walter III 2020
Ocala, Fla. - Leslie Charles Walter III, age 81, a former resident for several years of Montville, CT, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, in Ocala, Florida.
Leslie was retired from the United States Coast Guard, and was preceded in death by his wife June Walter.
He is survived by their children, Chuck (Carmin) Walter, Petaluma, CA, June Carroll, Ocala, FL, April (Daniel) Gura, Maine, and Fred Walter, New London, CT. Leslie is also survived by several grand and great-grandchildren.
Interment services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
