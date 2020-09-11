Leslie "Les" Scott 1946 - 2020
Danielson - Leslie "Les" D. Scott, 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Les was born in Putnam, CT on April 3, 1946. He was a charismatic man who valued family and had a strong work ethic. Raising his children, watching the Red Sox play, and collecting baseball cards were his favorite pastimes. He also spent most of his Sundays at the Risom Flea Market. He is survived by his wife Crystal Scott. He is also survived by his sons Dwayne Scott, Mark Scott, Shane Scott, and Ryan Scott. He is also survived by his 3 siblings, Luke Scott, Mary Merrill, and Patricia Bazinet. He was predeceased by his son Leslie Scott, mother Ruth Scott, father Luther Scott. Les also had many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Les grew up in Chepachet, RI most of his life. He took pride in his work ethic, as a painter for many years and worked at Colt's Plastics until his retirement. He will be missed for his sense of humor, wit, and ability to always see the good in people. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on September 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson. tillinghastfh.com