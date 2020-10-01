Lewis G. Camby Jr. 1947 - 2020

Norwich - Lewis G. Camby Jr., born Dec. 30, 1947, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. He resided in Norwich.

Lewis was a Vietnam veteran, who loved his Boston Red Sox and a good game of pool, having played on various leagues. Lewis is survived by his spouse Carmen, his mother Emma as well as his children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews who loved him.

Private memorial services are to be held at a later time.



