Lewis G. Camby Jr.
1947 - 2020
Lewis G. Camby Jr. 1947 - 2020
Norwich - Lewis G. Camby Jr., born Dec. 30, 1947, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. He resided in Norwich.
Lewis was a Vietnam veteran, who loved his Boston Red Sox and a good game of pool, having played on various leagues. Lewis is survived by his spouse Carmen, his mother Emma as well as his children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews who loved him.
Private memorial services are to be held at a later time.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
8608892374
