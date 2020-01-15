|
Liam Campbell 1996 - 2020
East Lyme - - Liam Adams Campbell 23, of Niantic passed away on January 13, 2020.
Liam was born October 28, 1996 in Norwich the son of James and Sheri Adams Campbell
He graduated from East Lyme High School, attended Three Rivers Community College and was employed by General Dynamics as an outside machinist.
No words can express the loss of his gentle, loving soul, his wonderful sense of humor and tremendous love of family.
Besides his heartbroken parents, he is survived by his brother Colin Campbell and brother- in- law Matthew Singer of Brighton, MA. One sister Aedan Campbell of Niantic, grandparents Ernest and Geraldine Adams of Myrtle Beach, SC, and "Auntie" Nancy Brewer of Marco Island, Fla.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 2 pm at the Flanders Baptist and Community Church, 162 Boston Post Rd. East Lyme, CT. There are no calling hours. Interment will be private. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) 220 Vesey St. 28th Floor New York, NY 10281, to help find a cure that claimed our beautiful boy.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020