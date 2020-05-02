|
Lillian Chapman 1932 - 2020
Danielson - Lillian Rumrill Chapman, 88, formerly of Hudson, Ohio and Danielson, Conn., passed away on April 24, 2020, in Cleveland Hts, Ohio.
Beloved wife of the late Peter Paul Chapman. Loving mother of Brian Chapman of Houston, Texas, Heather Chapman (Chris Holtkamp) of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Lesley Chapman (Bryan Casteel) of Cincinnati, Ohio and the late Audrey Chapman; dear grandmother to Stephen, Catherine, Eva, Alex, Sophia, Evan, and Paul.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the http://act.alz.org/goto/lillian_chapman. A Funeral Service will be held in Danielson, CT at a date and time to be determined. For additional information, complete obituary and guestbook, please log online to www.Brown-Forward.com.
Brown-Forward Service 216-752-1200
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 2 to May 4, 2020