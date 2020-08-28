Lillian Gardner 1950 - 2020
Norwich - Lillian M. Gardner, age 70, passed away at her home on August 23, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was born in Norwich on March 22, 1950 to the late Paul and Dorothy (Belliveau) Fraser. She married her loving husband Douglas Gardner on January 8, 1972. He predeceased her in May of this year.
Lillian was a graduate of NFA and ECSC. She was a dedicated teacher for over 40 years at Lisbon Central School. Her classroom was her second home and she will be remembered for her love of teddy bears and how they filled every corner of the room.
Lillian is survived by a son Jason Gardner of Groton, daughter Heather LaBranche and her husband Steve of Oakdale, and grandchildren Matthew and Brenna LaBranche. She also leaves behind her siblings Paul Fraser Jr. and his wife Linda of Cottonwood, AZ., Danielle (Lena) Belliveau of Alpine, CA., Daniel Fraser and his wife Deb of Broadway, VA., Dorothy Meade and John Civitello of Salem, Norma Fraser and Doug Demicco of Norwich, and Eva Tourjee and her husband Ron of Quaker Hill, an aunt Topsy Butova as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a nephew Greg Weyant in January of 2005.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
