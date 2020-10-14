1/1
Lillian L. Marchand
Lillian L. Marchand 2020
Willimantic - Lillian Loretta (Pepin) Marchand, 86, of Willimantic, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
She was born in Taftville, as the youngest daughter of seven children to Henry and Rosaria (Lamothe) Pepin.
Lillian enjoyed bingo, bowling, duckpin, playing cards, scrabble, and was a phenomenal crossword puzzle genius.
She was a fun loving all-around great person, who enjoyed life, an awesome conversationalist, organized, caring, generous, witty, funny sometimes with a sarcastic twist. Back in the day she took trips with her two boys to visit her sisters, brothers and parents.
She retired from the School of Business at UCONN as a Business Administrator.
As a mother, a friend, she was a whole beautiful package of a person and a woman, just a great all-around personality and her family really can't say enough. She will be missed beyond belief.
Lillian leaves her loving sons, Gary and Gregg Marchand; beloved grandson, Christopher Marchand; brother, Henry Pepin; nieces and nephews; and many close friends, including Dottie, Larraine, Jonnie, Dawn, Priscilla, and Michelle. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years of marriage, Lucien Roger Marchand; five siblings, Doris (Pepin) Mason, Fredrick Pepin, Lorraine (Pepin) Budzeck, Anita (Pepin) Rys and Joesette (Pepin) Douglas.
A funeral Mass will be in the spring with an outdoors celebration of life following.
To sign an online guest book visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
