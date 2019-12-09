|
Lillian Lajoie 1928 - 2019
Thompson - Lillian B. (Labonte) Lajoie, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Villages Regional Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Roland "Pete" Lajoie for 71 years. Born in Putnam, CT, she was born on August 7, 1928 to the late Frederick and Albina (Bizzalion) Labonte.
In addition to her husband, Lillian leaves behind her daughter Jackie Lajoie of Thompson and her son Michael Lajoie of Mentor, OH; her three grandsons, Robert J. Lajoie "RJ" of Mentor, OH, Ryan and Amanda Lajoie of West Thompson; Jeffrey and Danielle Lajoie of Boston, MA. She also leaves her beautiful great-grandson Rhett and great granddaughter, Willa Rose.
In addition to her immediate family members, she leaves her special sister-in-law, Liz Lajoie (Jim,) her lifelong special friend Rachel Wojick, several sisters in-laws and brothers in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. Lillian also leaves many special and close friends in Florida. She enjoyed life and the 27 years of retirement in Florida. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, the late Pauline Cournoyer, Doris Dery, Raymond Labonte, and her son, Robert K. Lajoie.
Lillian graduated from Tourtellotte Memorial High as the valedictorian for the Class of 1946. She worked in the office of Cluett Peabody, was the office manager for Deran/Borden Candy Shop, and several other area offices. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's in N. Grosvenordale, and St. Timothy in Summerfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lillian's family from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph School, P.O. Box 137, Thompson, CT 06277. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019