Lillian M. Molocko 1921 - 2020
Lisbon - Lillian M. Molocko, 98, of Lisbon passed away Monday morning at her home. She was born in Norwich December 21, 1921 the daughter of Henry and Adelia (Pellerin) Blais. Lillian was married to Frederick L. Molocko. He passed away May 29, 1995. She is survived by her son Frederick H. Molocko Sr., two daughters Marie Roethel and Sheila Molocko, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Funeral and burial are private. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.