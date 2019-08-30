Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Mitchell Obituary
Lillian Mitchell 1919 - 2019
Norwich - Lillian Mitchell passed away at home early Wednesday morning. She was born in Brighton, MA February 22, 1919 the daughter of Waclaw and Veronica (Benkowski) Jalowski. A longtime resident of the Norwich and Taftville area, Lillian had been employed as a librarian for Norwich Public Schools. On November 3, 1945 in Sacred Heart Church Taftville she was united in marriage to William W. Mitchell, Sr. He passed away September 15, 2005. Lillian had been a Daily Communicant, Eucharistic Minister and member of Rosary Society at Sacred Heart Church Taftville, and a member and Past President of the Peter Gallan American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Taftville. She is survived by two sons William W. Mitchell, Jr. and his wife Connie of Norwich, Gregory J. Mitchell and his wife Wendy also of Norwich, her daughter Dale McKeever and her husband Neil of Columbia, and 5 grandchildren Matthew, Benjamin, Daniel and Joseph Mitchell, and Alyssa McKeever. Visitation at Godere Funeral Home 21 North 2ndAve. Taftville is Monday at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church Taftville at 11:00 am. Burial is private. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.