|
|
Lillian Mitchell 1919 - 2019
Norwich - Lillian Mitchell passed away at home early Wednesday morning. She was born in Brighton, MA February 22, 1919 the daughter of Waclaw and Veronica (Benkowski) Jalowski. A longtime resident of the Norwich and Taftville area, Lillian had been employed as a librarian for Norwich Public Schools. On November 3, 1945 in Sacred Heart Church Taftville she was united in marriage to William W. Mitchell, Sr. He passed away September 15, 2005. Lillian had been a Daily Communicant, Eucharistic Minister and member of Rosary Society at Sacred Heart Church Taftville, and a member and Past President of the Peter Gallan American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Taftville. She is survived by two sons William W. Mitchell, Jr. and his wife Connie of Norwich, Gregory J. Mitchell and his wife Wendy also of Norwich, her daughter Dale McKeever and her husband Neil of Columbia, and 5 grandchildren Matthew, Benjamin, Daniel and Joseph Mitchell, and Alyssa McKeever. Visitation at Godere Funeral Home 21 North 2ndAve. Taftville is Monday at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church Taftville at 11:00 am. Burial is private. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019