Linda A. Provencher 1950 - 2019
Plainfield - Linda A. Provencher, 69, beloved wife of Ernest Provencher passed away June 27, 2019. She was born June 19, 1950 in Groton a daughter of the late David and Anna (Collelo) Haggett and was a lifelong resident of Plainfield. Linda was Chief Instructor for CEFS for many years and was a New England Champion in archery. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and sewing. Besides her husband she leaves 2 sons Craig A. Bond and Eric A. Provencher; 3 daughters Tammy Nash, Susan Provencher and Alisha Knox; 3 brothers Donald McCurdy, David Haggett and Howard Haggett; a sister Marie Cinque; 16 grandchildren , 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Douglas Provencher and a brother Richard McCurdy. A graveside service will be held Monday at 12:30PM in St. Mary Lily Pond Cemetery, Lily Pond Rd. Jewett City. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 28 to June 30, 2019