Linda Cochran

Linda Cochran Obituary
Linda Cochran 1951 - 2019
Plainfield - Linda Cochran, 68, of Cross Creek Road passed away August 6, 2019 at Davis Place in Danielson.
She is the daughter of Leona Skoczylas and the late Louis Skoczylas. Linda was born June 29, 1951. She is survived by her husband of 22 years Clifford Cochran, numerous stepchildren, grandchildren and cousins.
Linda was employed for 12 years at Yale New Haven Hospital as a Lab Technician, before coming disabled due to a car accident. During her rehab that's where Clifford met his sweetheart and she later became his wife.
Linda was also known for her daily visits to Colonial Health & Rehab. She was a very devoted daughter to Leona "Ma" age 104.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00AM-12:00PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at the Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold, CT. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
