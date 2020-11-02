Linda Lehr 1950 - 2020
Norwich - Linda M. Lehr, 70, of Norwich, passed away at her home on October 31, 2020.
Born in Stoneham, Massachusetts on February 7, 1950, Linda was the beloved daughter of the late Clarence and Arline (Taylor) Earley. Her family later moved to Connecticut where she graduated Hamden High School and earned her nursing credentials from the Eli Whitney Technical School. After working in the clinical settings of Yale-New Haven Hospital and Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, she eventually transitioned into private care at the Norwich Pediatric Group. Linda was a born caregiver and had a natural affinity for taking care of others; she was very proud of her nursing career and made many fond memories devoting her time and attention to the well-being of her patients.
More than anything, however, Linda was a true family woman. For many years, she dedicated herself to making sure that her husband, George, and their two sons had everything they needed. Her soft-spoken and tender nature endeared her to so many wonderful friends over the years. She loved to spend time with her girlfriends on small day trips out of town, especially to take in the latest theater productions at the Bushnell in Hartford or Broadway in New York. Linda also had a big place in her heart for her pet dogs; she deeply loved each one of her furry friends and felt a great deal of pride when she was able to rescue a canine and give it a warm and loving home.
North Carolina's Emerald Isle became an oft-visited destination, among many others, and she loved each little adventure she could take with her family. Whether sunbathing at the beach or tending to her gardens at home, Linda was happiest when she was with the people she loved the most. Her kind and generous soul will always be remembered, and she will be eternally loved and appreciated.
In addition to her husband, George, Linda is survived by her two sons, David and Karl Lehr; her brothers, Raymond and David Earley, and David's wife, Lori; her grandson, Ethan; a sister-in-law, Joan Chain, her nephews, Matthew and David; her niece, Christi; and her cousin, Iris Vollaro. She is also survived by her two cherished best friends, Augusta "Gussie" Brodoff and Gail Kummer.
Funeral services for Linda will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Linda's honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements. To share a condolence message with Linda's family, please visit the online guest book at www.woyaszandson.com
.