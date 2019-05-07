|
Linda M. Zurowski 1953 - 2019
Plainfield - Linda M. Zurowski 66, beloved wife of 48 years to Peter J. Zurowski passed away May 5, 2019. She was born in Plainfield January 6, 1953 a daughter of Lorraine (Bernier) Bell of Plainfield and the late Joseph Bell. Linda had resided in Canterbury for 37 years. She was employed with her husband Peter in the family business, Hank's Dairy Bar. Linda enjoyed being with her family and friends. Besides her husband she leaves 2 sons Justin Zurowski and his wife Alicia of Griswold and Jared Zurowski of FL; a daughter Jennifer Zurowski and her husband Wayne Watson; a grandson Xander Zurowski; a brother Kraig Benoit of WA; a sister Renee' Roberts of Plainfield. Also 2 nieces and 1 nephew. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 7 to May 9, 2019