Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Linda Nichols Obituary
Linda Nichols 1950 - 2019
Putnam - Linda Jacqueline Nichols, 69, of Putnam, CT, beloved wife of Wallace passed away, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born July 1, 1950, daughter of the late Norman and Janet Dean of Danielson. Linda and her husband married on December 31, 1968. Linda had worked as a hairdresser for 23 years and a medical transcriptionist for 13 years. She had been a church organist for years and volunteered as the music director for many years. She has been an active member of High Pointe Church for 31 years.
She loved gardening, sewing, decorating her home and making crafts. In addition to her husband of 50 years she is survived by her two children Bryan of Woodstock, CT and Heather of Putnam, CT, her sister Karolyn (Dean) Martin of Ocean Springs, MS and four beloved grandchildren Samuel and Benjamin Nichols and Maxwell and Hailey Jaques.
Calling hours will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at The High Pointe Church, 1208 Thompson Road, Thompson, CT. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Private burial in Westfield Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
