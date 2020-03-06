|
|
Lisa A. Sisco 2020
Westwood, Mass. - Lisa A. Sisco, PhD, 57, passed away at home on March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born in Norwich, Conn., she was a longtime Westwood, Mass., resident.
She was a longtime professor of English at Johnson and Wales University and co-founder and owner of Sisco Berluti.
She was the devoted mother of Ling Soucy and Oscar Soucy (Westwood); loving daughter of John L. Sisco and the late Mary Jo (DePalo) Sisco (Norwich, Conn.); sister of Maria Sisco (Pittsburgh), Carolyn (James) Berluti (Westwood), John (Evan) Sisco Jr. (Keller, Texas), Michael (Mimi) Sisco (Norwich, Conn.), Ann Marie Sisco (New Rochelle, N.Y.), Peter (Lisa) Sisco (Oakdale, Conn.). Also survived by her former husband, Robert J. Soucy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a loving community of friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, March 8, from 2-5 p.m. at the Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home (www.hdlfuneralhome.net). A service of Thanksgiving celebrating Lisa's life
will be held Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at the Woodland Country Club, 1897 Washington St., Newton, Mass., with reception to follow.
Lisa's family acknowledges the team at the Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at Mass General Hospital Cancer Center.
Direct donations in her memory to support cancer research under Dr. Lipika Goyal at https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/2700099. Contributions can be made payable to Mass. General Hospital, c/o Development Office, Attn: Meagan Coons, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Note "In memory of Lisa Sisco" in the memo line.
Lisa's family is extraordinarily grateful to the many neighbors and friends who have shown their love of Lisa in so many heartfelt ways.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020