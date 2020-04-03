Home

Lisa C. Watson


1963 - 2020
Lisa C. Watson Obituary
Lisa C. Watson 1963 - 2020
Moosup - Lisa C. Watson (57) of Moosup suddenly passed away on March 24, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Virginia on March 5, 1963 to James and the late Marie (Langlois) Bates of New York. Lisa is survived by her loving husband Paul J. Watson Sr. (59) of Moosup, two sons Paul Watson Jr. (40) of Danielson, James Watson (38) of Moosup and a daughter Shanna (Watson) Rankin (30) of Oneco. Seven grandchildren and one great grandson, two sisters, a brother, large family and friends. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
