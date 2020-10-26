Lisa M. Gagliardo 1964 - 2020
Norwich - Lisa Gagliardo passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2020, with family by her side. She will always be remembered as a fighter and for doing things her way. Lisa was born on August 7, 1964 in Norwich, to Carol (Hastings) Gagliardo and the late John Gagliardo. Lisa spent many years working at the Walgreens in Norwich as well as the Norwichtown Stop and Shop.
She is survived by her only daughter, Jamie Gagliardo, and son-in-law, Richard Durham Jr., fiancé, Sean Fitzpatrick, mother, Carol Gagliardo, all of Norwich, and brother, John R. Gagliardo, and niece, Julianna of Jacksonville FL. Lisa was predeceased by grandmother, Anna Hastings, and father, John Gagliardo, along with several aunts and uncles.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
in honor of Lisa. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.