Lisa Marie Grenon

Lisa Marie Grenon 1980 - 2019
Norwich - Lisa Marie Grenon 38, passed away at Backus Hospital on August 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was greatly loved.
Lisa was predeceased by her brother Daniel. She is survived by her children Mason and Brooklyn. Also parents Bill and Linda Grenon, sister Cynthia Grenon - her children Kylyn and Tyler, Grandfather William Grenon Sr., his wife Fran, Uncle Jim Taylor, Aunt Marilyn Taylor, Uncle Rick and Aunt Laura Grenon, Cousin Rachael DeHay, Great Aunt/Uncles Blanche Cadotte, Ray Ferri, Anne and Ralph Solvod, and best friend Tamika "Bit" Congress.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, September 10th at St Joseph Church, 99 Jackson st. Willimantic, CT. Internment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
