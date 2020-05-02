|
Lois Atwood Lindell 1938 - 2020
Canterbury - Lois Atwood Lindell passed away on April 28,2020 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.
Lois was born 5/28/1938 in Thomaston Ct. the daughter of the late Frank and Annie Atwood. She attended the public schools in Thomaston and went on to The University of Connecticut where she earned a BA in mathematics, graduating Phi Beta kappa. She worked for several years at United Aircraft Research Laboratories in computer programming, then returned to UConn where she earned a MA in statistics.
Lois worked at computer programming for a number of companies in the Hartford area, including United Healthcare, Unisys and Travelers.
On February 13, 2018 she was married to Carlton Lindell of Canterbury Ct. who survives her. Lois is also survived by her brother Frank Atwood (Sieglinde) of Northport New York, her sister Mildred Fox (Calvin) of Severn Md. and her Brother Douglas Atwood (Karen) of Cape Girardeau Mo. as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lois was predeceased in 2005 by her longtime companion Guy T. Merriman.
Lois was very fond of gardening flowers, loved dogs and UConn women's basketball. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Hartford Healthcare for their great care of Lois during her illness, with a special "thank you" to Dr. Ayaz Madraswalla of Storrs.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois' memory, to the , 825 Brooks Street, Rocky Hill, Ct. 06067
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 2 to May 4, 2020