|
|
Lois Atwood Lindell 1938 - 2020
Canterbury - Lois Atwood Lindell passed away on April 28, 2020, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.
Lois was born May 28, 1938, in Thomaston, the daughter of the late Frank and Annie Atwood. She attended the public schools in Thomaston and went on to the University of Connecticut where she earned a BA in mathematics, graduating Phi Beta Kappa.
She worked for several years at United Aircraft Research Laboratories in computer programming, then returned to UConn where she earned an MA in statistics.
Lois worked at computer programming for a number of companies in the Hartford area, including United Healthcare, Unisys and Travelers.
On February 13, 2018, she was married to Carlton Lindell of Canterbury, who survives her. Lois is also survived by her brother Frank Atwood (Sieglinde) of Northport, New York, her sister Mildred Fox (Calvin) of Severn, Md. and her brother Douglas Atwood (Karen) of Cape Girardeau, Mo. as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lois was predeceased in 2005 by her longtime companion Guy Merriman.
Lois was very fond of gardening flowers, loved dogs and UConn women's basketball. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Hartford Healthcare for their great care of Lois during her illness, with a special "thank you" to Dr. Ayaz Madraswalla of Storrs.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois's memory, to the , 825 Brooks Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 4 to May 6, 2020