Lois M. Moore
Lois M. Moore 2020
Ledyard - Lois Marie (Waggoner) Moore, 92, formerly of Ledyard, passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020, at W. W. Backus Hospital in Norwich.
Her husband, William Wade Moore, predeceased her in December of 2013.
A private graveside service will be held in Avery-Stoddard Cemetery in Ledyard. A memorial service will take place at a later date in the spring.
A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Norwich Bulletin. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
