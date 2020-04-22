|
|
Lori Cummins - Carrier 1963 - 2020
Baltic - Lori Cummins-Carrier, 57, has left her life on earth to join her son Rylee for eternal life together. Born and raised in San Jose, California, Lori moved to Connecticut with her family many years ago and spent the rest of her life here.
She had a passion for cooking and loved helping her mom prepare food for the holidays, backyard family gatherings or any time she stepped foot in the kitchen. She previously worked for Shoprite in the deli for many years and enjoyed preparing the hot foods, waiting on customers and cooking for the employee appreciation days.
She loved going to farmers markets and fairs with her husband Paul. She enjoyed being her own food critic when eating out. She will always be remembered for her smile and outgoing personality which touched the lives of everyone. She loved being with family and will be sadly missed. Lori leaves behind her loving husband Paul of Baltic and mother Diane Wojciechowski and husband Don, father Robert Collins and wife Debbie, a loving sister Kelley Collins and extended family all of California. Lori was predeceased by her son, Rylee. There are no arrangements at this time. Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020