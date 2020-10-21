1/1
Lorraine B. Barry
1925 - 2020
Moosup - Lorraine B. Barry age 95 passed away peacefully on October 21st at the Westview Healthcare Center. She was born in Quebec, Canada on September 12, 1925 to Joseph and Belle Bouchard. She met the love of her life, Dr. E. Arthur Barry, Jr. and they were married on July 28, 1945. They were happily married for 69 years when he passed away on July 3rd of 2014. Lorraine was a very compassionate and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She enjoyed family gatherings and traveling with her family when they were young and later on with her husband to many states and countries. She was extremely artistic and created several beautiful oil paintings for family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her four children, E. Arthur Barry (Kathleen), Michael (Ann-Marie), Marc (Marlene) and Michelle Barry, grandchildren, Matthew, Bethany, Jonathan, Kevin and Nicholas as well as three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Clara Lavallee and a grandson, Jason Barry. The family wishes to thank everyone at Westview Healthcare Center in Dayville, CT for their excellent care of Lorraine in her final years. There will be no calling hours and the burial will be private. A mass will be celebrated for her at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to Project PIN Inc. PO Box 936, Moosup, CT 06354. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
