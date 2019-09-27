|
|
Lorraine Gagnon (Lee) Kane 1929 - 2019
Norwich - – Lorraine departed this life September 20, 2019. She was born in Willimantic on February 21, 1929 to Aime and Lina (St Onge) Gagnon.
She met John (Jack) Kane in Willimantic following his return from the U.S. Army in World War II and they married on August 16, 1947 and made their home in Norwich.
She worked in Norwich for American Optical, and as a cashier at Charlie's market and Kozerefski's market on Boswell Avenue for many years. Her favorite job was working the candy counter at Woolworths where she just loved seeing and talking with all the young children that passed by. She was always cheerful and her customers loved her.
She is survived by her sons Rick and his wife Sue (Herring) and Jack and his partner Nancy (Banks). She also leaves her grandson Kyle and his wife Kristin (Palm) of Hudson Ohio, granddaughter Amanda of Saugus Massachusetts, and great grandsons Jameson and Michael, brother-in-Law Richard Kane and sister-in-law Mary Baillargeon, as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her special friend and neighbor Doris Miller and her family, who included Lee in their family gatherings. She was predeceased by her husband Jack of 52 years in 1989.
She loved her family and enjoyed all the family picnics and events. We loved her and will miss her very much.
We would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Norwichtown Rehab and Care center, especially the North wing staff, for their loving care for the past two years. And her two most recent roommates Madeline Bouchard and Mary Ann Guinan for watching over her.
Calling hours will be 5 PM to 7 PM on Monday September 30, 2019 at the Cummings-Gagne funeral home at 82 Cliff Street in Norwich. A Mass at St Patrick's Cathedral will start at 10 AM on Tuesday October 1, 2019. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery 815 Boswell Avenue Norwich.
In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer institute, P.O. Box 849172, Boston, MA 02284-9172 (AKA The Jimmy Fund).
Please visit www.cum mings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019