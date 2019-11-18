Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
23 Main Street
North Grosvenordale, CT 06255
(860) 928-7724
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
23 Main Street
North Grosvenordale, CT 06255
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
North Grosvenordale, CT
Lorraine M. (Mandeville) Beausoleil


1935 - 2019
Lorraine M. (Mandeville) Beausoleil Obituary
Lorraine M. (Mandeville) Beausoleil 1935 - 2019
North Grosvenordale, CT - Lorraine M. (Mandeville) Beausoleil, 84, died peacefully Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her home. She was the beloved wife of Romeo J. Beausoleil, Jr. for 65 years, and loving mother to Kenneth Beausoleil, Gary Beausoleil, Gail Beausoleil, Karen Munroe, and John Beausoleil.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lorraine's family on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Valade Funeral Home, 23 Main St., North Grosvenordale, CT with a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church in North Grosvenordale. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For memorial guestbook, visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
