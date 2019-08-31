|
Lorraine Marie Chapman 1924 - 2019
Norwich - Lorraine Marie Chapman, 95 of Norwich entered eternal life on Aug. 30, 2019 in the company of her loving daughters. She was born Jan. 11, 1924 in Norwich the daughter of the late Edward and Flora (Barry) Brosofske. She attended local schools in Greenville and later graduated from Norwich Free Academy. She was united in marriage to, Donald "Chappy" Chapman in Nov. 1947, Mr. Chapman died in 1983. Lorraine worked SNET, retiring after 35 years. She was a communicant of St. Peter and Paul Parish in Norwich. She is survived by her two daughters, Donna LePeyre and companion Bill of Norwich, and Patricia and husband David Maheux of New Hampshire. Two siblings, Raymond Brosofske and Rita Smith, both of Norwich. Her four grandchildren, Carrie, Tami, Craig and Samantha and seven great grandchildren. Family and friends are to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 pm in St. Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth St. Norwich. Interment in Maplewood Cemetery. Donations in her memory to, Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St. Norwich, Ct 06360. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, has been entrusted with her care.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019