Lorraine Solomon Silverberg 1924 - 2019
Norwich - Lorraine Solomon Silverberg passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at age 95. Lorraine was born in Syracuse, New York but lived virtually her entire life in Norwich, Connecticut. The daughter of the late Simon and Belle (Serling) Solomon and the sister of the late Saydelle Agranovitch, Lorraine always glowed when describing the close relationships she had with her immediate and extended family, with a large number of lifetime friends, and with her many dogs and cats. Lorraine was a 1942 graduate of the Norwich Free Academy, and she attended a variety of colleges before returning to Norwich during World War II to drive delivery trucks to area farms for her father's feed and grain store. Lorraine often talked about how surprised "her farmers" were the first time they saw a young woman emerge from the cab of the delivery truck. Her sunny disposition, though, won over all her father's customers, who then competed in trying to serve her the best meal possible before sending her on to her next delivery. In 1948, Lorraine married Geurson Silverberg (who predeceased her in 1990), and they had two daughters, Andrea Field and Jane Levine (who passed away in 2017). In addition to raising a family, Lorraine worked on many political campaigns, and – with her sister – she was actively involved in other volunteer activities in the Norwich area. Lorraine and Saydelle were also avid bridge players, whose success in bridge tournaments came from Saydelle's skill combined with Lorraine's ability to lull opponents into forgetting that she had the occasional capacity to make brilliant plays. After her sister passed away, Lorraine and her brother-in-law, Lester Agranovitch, developed a unique bond based on their shared grief and love of family; they engaged in many escapades and enjoyed each other's company until Lester passed away in 2007. Lorraine will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her perpetually positive attitude, her great fashion sense, and her encyclopedic memory of song lyrics from the 1930s and 1940s. She will be missed by her daughter, Andrea Field; her beloved grandsons, Benjamin and Geoffrey Field; a brother in law and sister in law, Bob and Ethel Silverberg, and many nieces and nephews, including Abby Bragg, Paul and Linda Agranovitch, Bert Silverberg, Zelda and Bob Sparks, Ann Silverberg and Terry Kelleher, Paula and Michael Goldberg, Amy and Kevin Olson, Alyson Silverberg, David Silverberg, Lisa Starr, Stuart and Kathy Silverberg, Cokie and Greg Hamm, Susan Lloyd, Doug and Melissa Silverberg, Heidi and Stan Thony, Brendan Bragg, and Stephanie Bragg and her fiancé Robert Cota. A funeral service for Lorraine will be held on Sunday October 6, 2019 10:30 a.m. at the Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #1, 38 Route 12 Preston, CT. Donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375; the Alachua County Humane Society, 4205 NW 6th Street, Gainesville, FL 32609; or to an animal shelter of your choice. The Church and Allen Funeral Home of Norwich has care of the arrangements
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019