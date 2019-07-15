|
Louis A. "Sonny" Jolly, Jr. 1941 - 2019
Lisbon - Louis A. "Sonny" Jolly, Jr. 77, of Lisbon died Saturday morning July 13, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. He was born in Athol, MA on August 19, 1941 the son of the late Louis A. and Rosabelle (Gravel) Jolly, Sr. Sonny was self-employed known as the Woodman. On February 20, 1960 he married Virginia (Stevens) Jolly in Athol, MA who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by four sons: Brian Jolly (Cheryle), Roy Jolly (Nancy), Michael Jolly (Dana) and Peter Jolly, three daughters: Sandi Finley (Mark), Tammy Trainor (Patrick) and Linda Worthington, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5-7 P.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CFEC c/o James Trainor Fund, 68 Federal Street, New London, CT 06320.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 15 to July 17, 2019