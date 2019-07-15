Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Jolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis A. "Sonny" Jolly Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis A. "Sonny" Jolly Jr. Obituary
Louis A. "Sonny" Jolly, Jr. 1941 - 2019
Lisbon - Louis A. "Sonny" Jolly, Jr. 77, of Lisbon died Saturday morning July 13, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. He was born in Athol, MA on August 19, 1941 the son of the late Louis A. and Rosabelle (Gravel) Jolly, Sr. Sonny was self-employed known as the Woodman. On February 20, 1960 he married Virginia (Stevens) Jolly in Athol, MA who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by four sons: Brian Jolly (Cheryle), Roy Jolly (Nancy), Michael Jolly (Dana) and Peter Jolly, three daughters: Sandi Finley (Mark), Tammy Trainor (Patrick) and Linda Worthington, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5-7 P.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CFEC c/o James Trainor Fund, 68 Federal Street, New London, CT 06320.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 15 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.