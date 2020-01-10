|
Louis "Lou" E. Von Hatten 1946 - 2019
Voluntown - Died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and Volunteer Fire Police member.
A private military ceremony will take place at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown followed by a Celebration of Life at the Voluntown Volunteer Fire Department, 205 Preston City Road, Voluntown on January 25, 2020 at 2 pm. We welcome any person that shared in the life of "Lou" to join us in the celebration. The family requests in lieu of flowers please consider a donation for the Voluntown Fire Department in memory of him.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020