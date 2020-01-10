Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Hatten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis E. Von "Lou" Hatten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis E. Von "Lou" Hatten Obituary
Louis "Lou" E. Von Hatten 1946 - 2019
Voluntown - Died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and Volunteer Fire Police member.
A private military ceremony will take place at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown followed by a Celebration of Life at the Voluntown Volunteer Fire Department, 205 Preston City Road, Voluntown on January 25, 2020 at 2 pm. We welcome any person that shared in the life of "Lou" to join us in the celebration. The family requests in lieu of flowers please consider a donation for the Voluntown Fire Department in memory of him.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -