Louis Philip Taylor 1928 - 2020
Norwich - Louis Philip Taylor, 92, of McKinley Avenue Extension, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the William W. Backus Hospital.
Louis was born January 3, 1928 in Hartford, the son of the late Reuben and Cipa (Rosenberg) Taylor.
He married Lois (Goldberg) on June 14, 1964 in Norwich. She survives him.
A funeral service will be held at the Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 10 am. Burial will follow at Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3 in Preston.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.churchandallen.com
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. Norwich, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020