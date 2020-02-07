Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Philip Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Philip Taylor Obituary
Louis Philip Taylor 1928 - 2020
Norwich - Louis Philip Taylor, 92, of McKinley Avenue Extension, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the William W. Backus Hospital.
Louis was born January 3, 1928 in Hartford, the son of the late Reuben and Cipa (Rosenberg) Taylor.
He married Lois (Goldberg) on June 14, 1964 in Norwich. She survives him.
A funeral service will be held at the Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 10 am. Burial will follow at Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3 in Preston.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.churchandallen.com
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. Norwich, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Allen Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -