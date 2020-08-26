1/1
Louise A. Dumaine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise A. Dumaine 1935 - 2020
Lisbon - Louise Ann Dumaine, 84, of Lisbon passed away Wednesday morning August 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Sterling, October 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Rundell.
Louise worked many jobs throughout the years, working at Pervels, Boy Scouts of America and the Archdiocese of Norwich.
She was blessed with 63 years of marriage to Donald A. Dumaine.
She is survived by three children, Donald Dumaine and his wife Lynne of Canterbury, Doreen Sylvestre and her husband Glenn of Niantic, Tod Dumaine and his wife Gail of Hebron and one sister Francis Cartier of Florida. In addition, she was survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister, Agnes Demers of Pomfret.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Burial will immediately follow in Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. There will be no calling hours.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved