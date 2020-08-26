Louise A. Dumaine 1935 - 2020
Lisbon - Louise Ann Dumaine, 84, of Lisbon passed away Wednesday morning August 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Sterling, October 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Rundell.
Louise worked many jobs throughout the years, working at Pervels, Boy Scouts of America and the Archdiocese of Norwich.
She was blessed with 63 years of marriage to Donald A. Dumaine.
She is survived by three children, Donald Dumaine and his wife Lynne of Canterbury, Doreen Sylvestre and her husband Glenn of Niantic, Tod Dumaine and his wife Gail of Hebron and one sister Francis Cartier of Florida. In addition, she was survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister, Agnes Demers of Pomfret.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Burial will immediately follow in Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. There will be no calling hours.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
.