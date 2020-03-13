|
Louise A. Guillot 1943 - 2020
N. Grosvenordale - Louise A. (Naum) Guillot, 76, of Red Bridge Rd., passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Laurent "Larry" "Butch" Guillot. They were married for 55 years at St. Joseph Church on October 23, 1965. Born in N. Grosvenordale, she was the daughter of the late Erakli and Thomaidha (George) Naum.
When her children were old enough, Louise went to work in the Thompson School District. She then went on to work for the State of Connecticut, Department of Motor Vehicles where she left a lasting impact on all those she served. She was a member of the Thompson Senior Citizens. Louise was a true "fashionista" and could brighten any room with her brilliant smile. She enjoyed politics, traveling, shopping and Sunday dinners at her daughter's home. She loved to cheer for the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. But she was most passionate about her UConn Women's Basketball team. She and Butch were season ticket holders for many years and travelled to most of the Final Four Tournaments. Her true love was her grandchildren. "Mimi" never missed any of their recitals, concerts, sporting events, graduations, birthdays and holidays.
In addition to her husband, Louise is survived by her children, Gregory Guillot of Putnam, Jeffrey Guillot of Boston, MA, Andrea Cronin and her husband John of Tolland; and her sister, Kathryn Peters of Southbridge. Also, "Mimi" will be truly missed by her beloved grandchildren, Victoria, Delaney, and Olivia Cronin of Tolland, CT, and, Elizabeth, Alexander, Maddie, Kathryn Guillot of Pomfret, CT. She was predeceased by her brothers, the late Norman Naum and William Naum.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Louise's family from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Nicholas Albanian Orthodox Church, 126 Morris St., Southbridge, MA. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge, MA.
The family would also like to thank the Doctors and Nurses on the Oncology Unit of St. Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital for the kindness and care they gave to Louise and the wonderful support they provided to the family.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Hospital, Oncology Dept., 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105, or to St. Nicholas Albanian Orthodox Church, 126 Morris St., Southbridge, MA, 01550. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020