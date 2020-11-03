1/1
Louise B. Labrecque
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise B. Labrecque 1928 - 2020
Plainfield - Louise B. Labrecque, 91, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020 at Villa Maria Nursing and Rehabilitation in Plainfield, CT.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1928 in Plainfield, CT, a daughter to the late Blanche (Tetreault) and Harry J. Beauregard. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Rene Labrecque who died in 1996. Louise was a compassionate and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and confidant to many. Her greatest passion was devoting herself to helping those around her who needed her most.
She is survived by her sons Harry (Nancy) Labrecque of Brooklyn, Daniel (Vira) Labrecque of Waterford; daughters Amy (Donald) Hopkins of Sterling, Anne (Daniel) Gonsalves of Niantic; grandchildren, Melissa, Victoria, Sara, Marie, Amy, Marisa, Caroline, Alicia and Daniel: 5 great grandchildren and beloved "Auntie Lou Lou" to numerous nieces and nephews. Louise is predeceased by her three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Auralee and Stanley Boyd, Rita and Ed Stover and Adele Sulik.
The family wishes to thank everyone at Villa Maria for their excellent care in her final years. There will be no calling hours and a private service will be held for Louise with a celebration of life to be held at a later date and time. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved