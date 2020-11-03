Louise B. Labrecque 1928 - 2020
Plainfield - Louise B. Labrecque, 91, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020 at Villa Maria Nursing and Rehabilitation in Plainfield, CT.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1928 in Plainfield, CT, a daughter to the late Blanche (Tetreault) and Harry J. Beauregard. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Rene Labrecque who died in 1996. Louise was a compassionate and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and confidant to many. Her greatest passion was devoting herself to helping those around her who needed her most.
She is survived by her sons Harry (Nancy) Labrecque of Brooklyn, Daniel (Vira) Labrecque of Waterford; daughters Amy (Donald) Hopkins of Sterling, Anne (Daniel) Gonsalves of Niantic; grandchildren, Melissa, Victoria, Sara, Marie, Amy, Marisa, Caroline, Alicia and Daniel: 5 great grandchildren and beloved "Auntie Lou Lou" to numerous nieces and nephews. Louise is predeceased by her three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Auralee and Stanley Boyd, Rita and Ed Stover and Adele Sulik.
The family wishes to thank everyone at Villa Maria for their excellent care in her final years. There will be no calling hours and a private service will be held for Louise with a celebration of life to be held at a later date and time. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com