Louise E. Longo
1941 - 2020
Putnam - Louise E. Longo, wife of Attorney Nicholas A. Longo of Putnam CT, passed away at the age of 78 after a lengthy illness. She was born and raised in Putnam, graduated from St. Mary's School and Putnam Catholic Academy, and attended the University of Connecticut.
Mrs. Longo is the beloved mother of four children, James Nicholas Longo of Marion Ohio, David John Longo of Putnam Connecticut, Maureen Elizabeth Ryan of Putnam Connecticut, and Kevin Joseph Longo of Danielson Connecticut.
Louise was an avid observer of nature and a wide-ranging reader and strong believer in education.
Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. Donations in Louise's memory can be made to the Quinebaug Valley Community College Foundation, 742 Upper Maple Street, Danielson CT 06239 and Matulaitis Rehabilitation & Skilled Care, 10 Thurber Road Putnam, CT 06260. Services will be private. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
