Louise E. Longo 1941 - 2020
Putnam - Louise E. Longo, wife of Attorney Nicholas A. Longo of Putnam CT, passed away at the age of 78 after a lengthy illness. She was born and raised in Putnam, graduated from St. Mary's School and Putnam Catholic Academy, and attended the University of Connecticut.
Mrs. Longo is the beloved mother of four children, James Nicholas Longo of Marion Ohio, David John Longo of Putnam Connecticut, Maureen Elizabeth Ryan of Putnam Connecticut, and Kevin Joseph Longo of Danielson Connecticut.
Louise was an avid observer of nature and a wide-ranging reader and strong believer in education.
Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. Donations in Louise's memory can be made to the Quinebaug Valley Community College Foundation, 742 Upper Maple Street, Danielson CT 06239 and Matulaitis Rehabilitation & Skilled Care, 10 Thurber Road Putnam, CT 06260. Services will be private. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
.