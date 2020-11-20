Louise E. Salmon 1925 - 2020
Danielson - Louise E. Salmon, 95, of Danielson passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn April 21, 1925 daughter of the late Raymond and Josephine (Borelli) Doyen. She is survived by her children David Salmon and Susan Salmon Martin and stepchildren Burt Salmon and Virginia Welsh. Also, her sister Alice Senecal, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all those who called her Grandma Lou. She was predeceased by her sister Madeline Costa Auger. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Brooklyn, CT Library. tillinghastfh.com