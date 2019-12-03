Home

Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
Norwich, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Maplewood Cemetery
Norwich, CT
View Map
Resources
Louise E. Sanquedolce


1932 - 2019
Louise E. Sanquedolce Obituary
Louise E. Sanquedolce 1932 - 2019
Norwich - Louise E. Sanquedolce was born on February 24, 1932 in Norwich, Connecticut. She passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 with her children by her side. Louise was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of 43 years, Angelo J. Sanquedolce.
Louise was raised by a loving family in Occum, Connecticut and enjoyed working at her grandfather's beach club in Misquamicut, Rhode Island throughout her teen years. After a twenty year career in hairdressing, she decided to stay at home to raise her family. A remarkable cook, she loved to entertain family and friends. She and Angelo were also avid dancers who won many dance competitions over the years. Louise was very active in her church and several community organizations. Her favorite times were spent on the beach in Westerly, Rhode Island.
Louise is survived by her daughter Lara Garber and her husband Michael, her son Kraig Sanquedolce and his wife Danielle. She is also survived by her brother George Simons and his wife Cheryl of Fort Myers, Florida. She will be deeply missed by her two grandsons, Max Garber and Luke Sanquedolce, as well as many devoted nieces and nephews.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 10:00AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Norwich, CT. Burial will immediately follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich, CT. Calling hours will be Friday, December 6th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
The family gives their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Bayview Health Care in Waterford, Connecticut for their compassionate care of Louise. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the . https://www.alz.org/
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
