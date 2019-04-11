|
Louise Natzel Yerrington 1927 - 2019
Preston - Louise Natzel Yerrington passed away at Backus Hospital on April 9, 2019.
She was the daughter of Dora (Tellier) and Charles Natzel. She was the widow of Henry S. Yerrington, whom she married on April 24, 1948.
She was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, Class of 1945. In August of 1989, she retired from the State Health Department's Regional Office as Office Coordinator and director's secretary after 28 years of state service. Louise loved to knit and needlepoint. She loved all card games, especially poker and cribbage. Louise loved working in her flower garden and appreciated the simple things in life, especially spending Sundays with her family at the farm house.
She is survived by eight children: James Yerrington and his wife, Pam, of Randolph, VT; Thomas Yerrington and his companion, Rita, of Lebanon, CT; Catherine Bakkee of Norwich, CT; Sandra Kirchner of Groton, CT; Susan Wirth and her husband, John, of Preston; Diane Majcher of Davie, FL; Nancy Mignault and her husband, Brian, of Preston, CT; and Charles Yerrington of Groton, CT; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; a sister, Bertha Cocker, of VA; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Anderle, of Norwich, CT; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Natzel, and sisters, Irene Wilcox and Lorraine Talar.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Volutnwon Road Jewett City, CT. A graveside service will be held at 11:30AM on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Preston City Cemetery, Rte 165, Preston, CT.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to St. Vincent De Paul Place, 120 Cliff St, Norwich, CT 06360.
Though passed from our lives, her gentle soul will live on forever in our hearts.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019