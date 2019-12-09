Home

Louise Quarto Obituary
Louise Quarto 1926 - 2019
Coventry - Louise Mary Quarto, 93, passed away peacefully at Mansfield Center Healthcare & Rehab. on Saturday, Dec. 7th.
She was born in Norwich on Sept. 5, 1926 to the late Cosmo and Lucy (Tempesta) Quarto. Louise was a graduate of the Norwich Free Academy in 1944 and would later earn her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Boston University in 1970.
Louise enjoyed painting, photography, nature and in true Italian fashion, a good meal. She will be sadly missed by those who knew her.
She is survived by her brother, Frank Quarto, sister-in-law Joan Nancy Quarto and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Dr. Michael A. Quarto and sister, Mary A. Burns.
Calling Hours will be Friday, Dec. 13th from 8:30am-9:30am at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT with procession to a Funeral Mass at The Cathedral of St. Patrick beginning at 10am. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Louise's memory may be made to St. Patrick's School, 211 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
