Louise S. Caprilozzi 1938 - 2020
Norwich - Louise Sarah (Yorz) Caprilozzi, also known as "Nanny" to many people, age 82, and lifelong resident of Norwich, peacefully left this earth on Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family, in the comfort and peace of her home.
Born in Norwich, June 23, 1938, Louise was one of 16 children born to the late Anthony Yorz Sr. and Mary (Kissel) Yorz. As a young woman, Louise met Roger and the pair quickly began their love story together; they were married on June 25, 1955, and welcomed their first child shortly after. The couple made their home in Norwich, where they raised their 5 children. The pair shared a lifetime together and just a few days before Louise left this earth, they were able to celebrate 65 years of marriage together.
In 2013, at the age of 75, Louise retired from a long career at Mohegan Sun Casino where she worked as a dining room attendant; she was a hard worker and also sold Avon for many years, surpassing high sales goals and becoming a member of the President's Club.
Louise enjoyed being social; she loved to show off her bowling skills on Monday nights with the Women's League at Norwich Ten Pin; she was also a member of the East Great Plains Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary.
Louise was a fantastic cook and enjoyed making delicious meals and treats for her family; passing on her love of cooking to her son, Harry, who is now the keeper of her recipes including her famous grinded bologna spread, baked beans, and pumpkin cheesecake.
Louise will be forever loved and missed immensely by her husband of 65 years, Roger Caprilozzi of Norwich; her cherished children, Harry Caprilozzi and his partner Joe Binks of Norwich, with whom she has made her home with for the last 20 years, Deborah Caprilozzi of Norwich, James and his wife Jackie Caprilozzi of Jewett City, Edward and his wife Terry Caprilozzi of Lisbon and David and his wife Linda Caprilozzi of Tuscan, AZ; 5 grandchildren, Domanick Ferry, Heather Rios, Greg Caprilozzi, Daniel Caprilozzi and Amy Gauthier; 6 great-grandchildren, Jaylynn Ferry, Erica Benoit, Kylah Green, Breyden Rios, Giovanna Gauthier and Danielle Caprilozzi; her siblings, William Yorz, Antoinette Prince, Rosalie Cunha, Joan Smith, Sandy Hamelin, Linda Yorz, Nancy McAlister, Thomas Yorz, Raymond Yorz and Sharon Champagne; her special dog, Gizmo; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to both of her parents, Louise was predeceased in death by her siblings, Harry Yorz, MaryAnn Cunha, Barbara Yorz, Anthony Yorz Jr. and Donald Yorz as well as her son-in-law, Peter Anderson.
Louise's family would like to especially thank her care manager, Crystal Ques of CCCI for the care and support provided over the last 4 years; Suzanne Smith of Backus Palliative Care for the help and guidance provided leading up to Louise's final days; Theresa Smith of Aspire Health for the knowledge, compassion, and respect shown along the way; and Cecille Frank of Hartford Healthcare Hospice for the compassion, respect and understanding shown and for supporting the family through the most difficult times.
Louise's life will be celebrated every day by those closest to her and a memorial service will be planned later, at the convenience of the family.
The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org/donate or Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice, https://hartfordhealthcareathome.org/donate.
For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Norwich - Louise Sarah (Yorz) Caprilozzi, also known as "Nanny" to many people, age 82, and lifelong resident of Norwich, peacefully left this earth on Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family, in the comfort and peace of her home.
Born in Norwich, June 23, 1938, Louise was one of 16 children born to the late Anthony Yorz Sr. and Mary (Kissel) Yorz. As a young woman, Louise met Roger and the pair quickly began their love story together; they were married on June 25, 1955, and welcomed their first child shortly after. The couple made their home in Norwich, where they raised their 5 children. The pair shared a lifetime together and just a few days before Louise left this earth, they were able to celebrate 65 years of marriage together.
In 2013, at the age of 75, Louise retired from a long career at Mohegan Sun Casino where she worked as a dining room attendant; she was a hard worker and also sold Avon for many years, surpassing high sales goals and becoming a member of the President's Club.
Louise enjoyed being social; she loved to show off her bowling skills on Monday nights with the Women's League at Norwich Ten Pin; she was also a member of the East Great Plains Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary.
Louise was a fantastic cook and enjoyed making delicious meals and treats for her family; passing on her love of cooking to her son, Harry, who is now the keeper of her recipes including her famous grinded bologna spread, baked beans, and pumpkin cheesecake.
Louise will be forever loved and missed immensely by her husband of 65 years, Roger Caprilozzi of Norwich; her cherished children, Harry Caprilozzi and his partner Joe Binks of Norwich, with whom she has made her home with for the last 20 years, Deborah Caprilozzi of Norwich, James and his wife Jackie Caprilozzi of Jewett City, Edward and his wife Terry Caprilozzi of Lisbon and David and his wife Linda Caprilozzi of Tuscan, AZ; 5 grandchildren, Domanick Ferry, Heather Rios, Greg Caprilozzi, Daniel Caprilozzi and Amy Gauthier; 6 great-grandchildren, Jaylynn Ferry, Erica Benoit, Kylah Green, Breyden Rios, Giovanna Gauthier and Danielle Caprilozzi; her siblings, William Yorz, Antoinette Prince, Rosalie Cunha, Joan Smith, Sandy Hamelin, Linda Yorz, Nancy McAlister, Thomas Yorz, Raymond Yorz and Sharon Champagne; her special dog, Gizmo; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to both of her parents, Louise was predeceased in death by her siblings, Harry Yorz, MaryAnn Cunha, Barbara Yorz, Anthony Yorz Jr. and Donald Yorz as well as her son-in-law, Peter Anderson.
Louise's family would like to especially thank her care manager, Crystal Ques of CCCI for the care and support provided over the last 4 years; Suzanne Smith of Backus Palliative Care for the help and guidance provided leading up to Louise's final days; Theresa Smith of Aspire Health for the knowledge, compassion, and respect shown along the way; and Cecille Frank of Hartford Healthcare Hospice for the compassion, respect and understanding shown and for supporting the family through the most difficult times.
Louise's life will be celebrated every day by those closest to her and a memorial service will be planned later, at the convenience of the family.
The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org/donate or Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice, https://hartfordhealthcareathome.org/donate.
For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.