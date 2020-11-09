1/1
Luason "Ted" Carnaghan
Luason "Ted" Carnaghan 1928 - 2020
Norwich - Luason Linter Carnaghan (aka Ted) died Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born in Norwich, son of the late William and Margery (Linter) Carnaghan on October 3, 1928 and was employed at the Underwater Sound Lab. in New London Connecticut, retiring in 1985. He was married to Jean Caroline Gallup on November 14, 1953 in Christ Episcopal Church, Norwich, CT. She passed away January 24, 2018.
He attended public schools in Norwich and graduated from The Norwich Free Academy class of 1947. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant.
In 1952 he went to work at the Navy Underwater Sound Laboratory in New London, CT, where he was involved in various Submarine Antenna projects including buoyant cable antenna development which became the standard installation on all US submarines. He held many US patents associated with his work and he received numerous awards including the Submarine Sail award upon his retirement from the Submarine Electromagnetic Systems Department in 1985.
After retiring he enjoyed his yard, garden, computer, family genealogy and antique cars.
Surviving are two daughters, Jane M. Carnaghan of Branford, CT., and Ellen P. Carnaghan and her husband Mark Gordon of St. Louis, MO.
There are no calling hours. Burial will be private.
Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Backus Foundation 326 Washington St. Norwich, CT or The Norwich Free Academy 305 Broadway Norwich, CT.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.churchandallen.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
