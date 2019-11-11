|
Lucas S. Rose 1976 - 2019
Garland, TX - Lucas Rose, age 42, of Garland, Texas passed away Aug. 25 after a short courageous battle with leukemia.
Born in Norwich, Ct. on Dec. 5th, 1976, he was the son of Roy and Pamela (Perry) Rose. He graduated from Sterling Memorial school and continued onto H.H. Ellis Technical School where he graduated in 1994 in the electrical field.
He moved to Texas and continued his electrical career at Hi-Tech Electric in Dallas. He leaves behind 3 children. Madison, Kahne & Serenity along with his parents, grandfather (Joseph Perry), Alisha, Argelyn and Jen. Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends. He is deeply missed by all that knew him.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Irene Rose, Lawrence Rose and Ruth Perry. His hobbies were NASCAR (#18), Football (NE Patriots), Red Sox and Texas Rangers, along with golfing, poker, hanging out with friends , smoking foods.
A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 15th from 1-4 at the , Taylor Hill, Jewett City Conn. 06351.
